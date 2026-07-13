Citi Stays Buy-Rated on Apple

The U.S. bank is maintaining its buy recommendation on the iPhone maker while raising its price target to $365 from $315 previously.

Citigroup analysts remain upbeat on Apple and believe the group will continue to gain market share despite the slowdown in the smartphone and PC markets. They expect targeted price increases to offset margin pressure, while brand strength and customer loyalty should limit the hit to demand.



While Apple Intelligence is not expected, in the near term, to trigger a major iPhone upgrade cycle, Siri's new artificial intelligence features could deepen user engagement and support the long-term growth of high-margin services revenue. The launch of the next-generation iPhone in September is also an important catalyst for the stock.



In New York, Apple shares are up 0.6% at around 5:30 p.m.