Citigroup analysts remain upbeat on Apple and believe the group will continue to gain market share despite the slowdown in the smartphone and PC markets. They expect targeted price increases to offset margin pressure, while brand strength and customer loyalty should limit the hit to demand.
While Apple Intelligence is not expected, in the near term, to trigger a major iPhone upgrade cycle, Siri's new artificial intelligence features could deepen user engagement and support the long-term growth of high-margin services revenue. The launch of the next-generation iPhone in September is also an important catalyst for the stock.
In New York, Apple shares are up 0.6% at around 5:30 p.m.
Apple Inc. specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of computer hardware and music supports. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- telephone products (50.4%): iPhone brand;
- peripheral devices (8.6%): screens, storage systems, printers, video camera, memory cards, server, switches, etc.;
- computers (8.1%): laptops (MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro brands) and PCs (iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro and Xserve);
- music support (6.7%): music readers iPod and iPad and accessories;
- other (26.2%): software, maintenance service and Internet access service, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (42.8%), China/Hong Kong/Taiwan (15.5%), Japan (6.9%), Asia/Pacific (8.1%), and Europe/India/Middle East/Africa (26.7%).
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