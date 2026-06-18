The market sentiment tells a different story: a widening gap has created a noticeable disconnect between CITIC Limited's earnings and market valuations.

China’s economy is back in overdrive.

It picked up speed in Q1 26; the country’s GDP grew 5% y/y, a 50-basis-point jump from Q4 25. A big chunk of that came from the service sector growing 5.2% y/y, with finance popping 6.5% y/y. On top of that, industrial profits shot up 15.2% y/y. This trend only fortified credit demand, deal flow, and systemic asset quality.

At the same time, capital spending and infrastructure pipelines expanded, with fixed-asset investment hitting a massive RMB 10.27 trillion in Q1 26. Infrastructure led the way with an 8.9% y/y spike, while high-tech industries grew a cool 7.4%.

As a powerful Chinese conglomerate deeply aligned with Beijing's national development agenda, CITIC Limited stands to benefit due to its dual exposure to finance and heavy industry. The group's operational muscle is visible on its balance sheet.

Banking on success

In FY 25, CITIC Limited's total revenue grew 2.9% y/y to RMB 769.3bn from RMB 747.2bn in FY 24. This top-line expansion is thanks to the net fee and commission income from CITIC Securities' brokerage business which jumped to RMB 69.6bn, up 17.9% y/y, from RMB 59.0bn last year.

Consequently, in FY 25 its core segment, Financial Services locked its position as the highest revenue contributor, increasing 6.2% y/y to RMB 290.9bn from RMB 273.8bn last year. This core business expansion trickled right down to a much healthier bottom line.

FY 25 net profit rose 7.5% y/y to RMB 115.8bn from RMB 107.7bn in FY 24, alongside a 63bp y/y margin expansion from 14.4% to 15.0%. The margin expansion was driven primarily by lower finance cost of RMB 8.9bn compared to RMB 11.1bn last year by optimizing financing structures in a low-interest market.

Cash flow from operations in FY 25 stood at RMB 463.3bn compared to a cash outflow of RMB 43.6bn the previous year, driven primarily by strong customer deposits and increased financing through repurchase agreements. But are investors convinced?

Priced to perfection?

The stock has delivered a strong return of 17.9% over the past one year but the market still appears unconvinced about the next phase of growth. At HKD 12.4 (RMB 11.5) the stock remains well below its 52-week high of HKD 13.9 (RMB 12.9) suggesting the market is not in the mood to value the macroeconomic tailwind.

However, the current P/E ratio of 5.2x based on FY 26 earnings is broadly in line with the three-year historical average P/E of 5.0x.

The street conviction remains strong, with all three covering analysts recommending “Buy”. The average target price of HKD13.9 (RMB 12.9) implies an 8.7% upside potential from current levels. Still, there are some cracks in the armor.

Winds of change?

CITIC Limited carries notable risks. Its heavy revenue concentration in financial services and advanced materials leaves it vulnerable to China's regulatory shifts and macroeconomic slowdowns. Interest rates, currency fluctuations, and market price volatility across financial assets and derivatives pose further earnings risk due to the group’s cross-border operations.

Regulatory complexity is intensifying, with China's financial regulatory framework undergoing significant revisions in FY 25, including banking, trust and foreign investment rules, creating compliance uncertainty across CITIC's diversified subsidiaries.