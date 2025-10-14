Citigroup reported a 16% increase in Q3 net income to $3.8bn, or $1.86 per share (+23%), driven by record revenues across all divisions. The bank benefited from renewed activity in investment banking and markets, against a backdrop of intensified mergers and acquisitions and trade volatility under Donald Trump's presidency. Investment banking revenues climbed 31.3% to $2.1bn, while market revenues rose 16.7% to $5.6bn.

This performance reflects the momentum in the sector, with mega-mergers reaching $1.26 trillion in Q3, up 40% y-o-y. The monetary easing expected by the end of the year could further support credit demand. However, Citi's return on tangible equity remains limited to 8%, well below the 10% to 11% target set for 2026 by CEO Jane Fraser. Since January, Citigroup shares have gained 36.5%, outperforming the 28.5% rise for JPMorgan and the 12.4% rise for Wells Fargo.

Citigroup shares were up over 1% in pre-market trading today.

The results were partially impacted by a $726m impairment charge relating to the sale of 25% of Mexican subsidiary Banamex to billionaire Fernando Chico Pardo for $2.3bn. The plan to float the rest of Banamex on the stock market remains uncertain after the rejection of a $9.3bn offer from the Grupo Mexico conglomerate. Despite these turbulences, Citi is continuing its gradual withdrawal from several foreign markets in order to strengthen its profitability and refocus on its core activities.