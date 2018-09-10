citizenM : New York Bowery to Open in September 2018

Award-winning hotel brand launches US flagship hotel, kicking off an ambitious rollout plan across America

On September 12th, citizenM – the pioneer of affordable luxury hotels – is doing what they do best once again: launching a new hotel and causing further disruption in the traditional hotel industry. The award-winning brand is returning to New York City to throw open the doors of citizenM New York Bowery, a 300-room sister hotel to the citizenM New York Times Square open since 2014.

citizenM New York Bowery continues to build on the brand’s presence in New York, where it opened citizenM Times Square in 2014. Continuing the company's ambitious rollout, by 2020, the brand will have around 40 properties either open or in development globally – more than doubling its current portfolio. In North America alone, citizenM plans to open a dozen hotels, in major cities that include Seattle, Boston, Washington DC, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Miami.

Since its founding in 2008, citizenM has upended the rules of traditional hospitality by introducing the concept of ‘affordable luxury for the people’. This starts with selecting well-connected locations in the world’s most popular cities, so business and leisure guests spend the shortest possible time commuting. Each property offers a streamlined, luxury experience – including high-tech amenities, friendly and efficient service, luxury guest rooms, and spacious and inviting living areas filled with contemporary art and iconic 21st century furniture by the likes of Verner Panton, Hella Jongerius and Jasper Morrison from Swiss manufacturer Vitra – all at an affordable price.

The new location, which is now taking reservations from September 12th, will be the tallest building in the neighbourhood, standing 246 feet high on the oldest thoroughfare in Manhattan, with an expansive cloudM rooftop bar, outdoor terrace, and spectacular 360-degree views of New York. Occupying the entire 21st floor, cloudM features oak cabinets, Vitra chairs and couches, and chandeliers so large, they’ll catch the eye of pedestrians on the street.

The hotel is designed by Amsterdam-based firm Concrete, a long-time partner of citizenM. Their design for the Bowery is – as usual – unmistakably citizenM, without duplicating anything they’ve done before.

At the front of the building is a public plaza with trees, benches and picnic tables. A 5,000-square-foot wall mural will draw the guests towards the hotel. The author of the mural is the renowned Jonathan ‘Meres One’ Cohen – the New York-based lead artist of 5 Pointz creates, with a street art career spanning over 30 years. His second work will be displayed on the 21st floor at the cloudM bar: a dramatic rendering of the view, and a dynamic display of his well-known wild tags and layering technique.

As guests enter the hotel through the plaza, they will meet citizenM’s ambassadors, and get their key in just one minute at the self check-in/check-out kiosk. A striking spiral staircase leads towards the living room on the lower ground floor, featuring double-height ceilings, bookshelves, and a 24/7 canteenM bar at the heart of it. Glass walls stream in plenty of daylight and open to a view of the park outside, mirrored inside with benches and picnic tables for the same fresh relaxed vibe as the public plaza.

Highly noteworthy is citizenM’s collaboration with 5 Pointz creates, a well-known street art collective. 20 artists – led by Meres One and curator Marie Cecile Flageul – will together cover the full 21-story internal stairwell of citizenM New York Bowery to create a Museum of Street Art, the first such project in the hotel industry worldwide. The MoSA is the largest public project for 5 Pointz creates since the original 5 Pointz site was demolished in 2013. Together, they have clocked over 420 hours, 500 spray cans, and 1,000 caps on the installation. The Museum of Street Art will be open to the guests and the public.

citizenM's philosophy of 'affordable luxury' is best experienced in the bedrooms. They are smartly furnished with everything modern travellers need, and nothing they don't. Everything in the room is the very best: the bed is XL king-size wall-to-wall with a superb mattress and luxury bedding. An HD TV features a library of on-demand movies, plus streaming options via free superfast Wi-Fi. A powerful shower with full-size shower gel and shampoo (as well as giant fluffy towels) will soothe all long and short-haul travellers. The room ambiance is fully controlled by an iPad – the blinds, the TV, even the lights with changeable colours (and settings like 'romance' and 'movie').

citizenM Bowery draws inspiration from the local community for the hotel’s interior, which will be filled with an eclectic mix of contemporary art, photography, and objects by local artists. citizenM has commissioned the New Museum, and its incubator NEW INC, to supply art for the guest rooms. Known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant art scene – anchored by the New Museum and emerging art galleries – the Bowery is an ideal home for the new citizenM hotel.

Rattan Chadha, the founder of citizenM, says: “When we were looking for our next New York location, it became clear very quickly that Bowery is an exceptional destination. We don’t want to be just another building; we want to become part of the neighbourhood’s fabric while showing New York’s visitors a different side of the city. Even the art we use will be drawn from the local art scene, as well as international contributors.”

citizenM Bowery will be the company’s 13th property globally, and its second in the US. In addition to citizenM's established pipeline in the US's largest cities, the company is eyeing further afield, and will consider venturing into new markets such as Toronto, Chicago, Austin, Silicon Valley, Denver, etc.

About citizenM

The citizenM philosophy is ‘affordable luxury for the people’, offering guests all the luxuries they would expect from a high-end hotel in a prime location, but without sky-high prices. citizenM was founded by Rattan Chadha, the founder and former CEO of the fashion brand Mexx. The first citizenM hotel opened at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in 2008, followed by citizenM Amsterdam in 2009; citizenM Glasgow in 2010, and citizenM London Bankside in 2012. Rotterdam, New York and Paris locations followed in 2014. In 2016, two more hotels were added to the London portfolio: citizenM Tower of London, and citizenM Shoreditch. In 2017, citizenM opened Paris La Defense and Paris Gare de Lyon hotels. Also in 2017, the company moved into the Asian market, with its first location at Taipei North Gate. citizenM New York Bowery will welcome guests from autumn 2018. Further announcements about expansion in the US, Europe and Asia will follow soon.

Short Fact Sheet

Address: 189 Bowery, New York, NY 10002

Website: https://www.citizenm.com/destinations/new-york/new-york-bowery-hotel

Phone Number: (212) 372-7274

Rooms: 300

Hotel Features

Entrance through a public plaza with greenery, benches and picnic tables

coffeeM, a street level cafe open to the guests and public

Museum of Street Art (MoSA) by 5 Pointz Creates, an artist collective, spanning the entire 20-floor staircase

collectionM, a retail space with an unconventional assortment of travel essentials, souvenirs, gifts and books, curated for the modern traveller

cloudM, a rooftop bar/lounge with spectacular 360-degree views of New York, open to the public

canteenM, an open-plan dining area with 24/7 grab-and-go food and drinks

A living room with books, art, designer furniture, and designated working areas

One-minute self check-in and check-out

Superfast unlimited free Wi-Fi

Gym

Room Features & Amenities

Wall-to-wall window

XL king-size bed

Powerful rain shower

Luxury bedding and towels

iPad room controls for lights, temperature, TV, blinds

HD TV with free movies and streaming capabilities

Skype call rates

