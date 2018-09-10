citizenM : New York Bowery to Open in September 2018

On September 12th, citizenM
– the pioneer of affordable luxury hotels – is doing what they do best
once again: launching a new hotel and causing further disruption in the
traditional hotel industry. The award-winning brand is returning to New
York City to throw open the doors of citizenM New York Bowery, a
300-room sister hotel to the citizenM New York Times Square open since
2014.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005107/en/
citizenM New York Bowery continues to build on the brand’s presence in
New York, where it opened citizenM Times Square in 2014. Continuing the
company's ambitious rollout, by 2020, the brand will have around 40
properties either open or in development globally – more than doubling
its current portfolio. In North America alone, citizenM plans to open a
dozen hotels, in major cities that include Seattle, Boston, Washington
DC, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Miami.
Since its founding in 2008, citizenM has upended the rules of
traditional hospitality by introducing the concept of ‘affordable luxury
for the people’. This starts with selecting well-connected locations in
the world’s most popular cities, so business and leisure guests spend
the shortest possible time commuting. Each property offers a
streamlined, luxury experience – including high-tech amenities, friendly
and efficient service, luxury guest rooms, and spacious and inviting
living areas filled with contemporary art and iconic 21st
century furniture by the likes of Verner Panton, Hella Jongerius and
Jasper Morrison from Swiss manufacturer Vitra – all at an affordable
price.
The new location, which is now taking reservations from September 12th,
will be the tallest building in the neighbourhood, standing 246 feet
high on the oldest thoroughfare in Manhattan, with an expansive cloudM
rooftop bar, outdoor terrace, and spectacular 360-degree views of New
York. Occupying the entire 21st floor, cloudM features oak cabinets,
Vitra chairs and couches, and chandeliers so large, they’ll catch the
eye of pedestrians on the street.
The hotel is designed by Amsterdam-based firm Concrete, a long-time
partner of citizenM. Their design for the Bowery is – as usual –
unmistakably citizenM, without duplicating anything they’ve done before.
At the front of the building is a public plaza with trees, benches and
picnic tables. A 5,000-square-foot wall mural will draw the guests
towards the hotel. The author of the mural is the renowned Jonathan
‘Meres One’ Cohen – the New York-based lead artist of 5 Pointz creates,
with a street art career spanning over 30 years. His second work will be
displayed on the 21st floor at the cloudM bar: a dramatic rendering of
the view, and a dynamic display of his well-known wild tags and layering
technique.
As guests enter the hotel through the plaza, they will meet citizenM’s
ambassadors, and get their key in just one minute at the self
check-in/check-out kiosk. A striking spiral staircase leads towards the
living room on the lower ground floor, featuring double-height ceilings,
bookshelves, and a 24/7 canteenM bar at the heart of it. Glass walls
stream in plenty of daylight and open to a view of the park outside,
mirrored inside with benches and picnic tables for the same fresh
relaxed vibe as the public plaza.
Highly noteworthy is citizenM’s collaboration with 5 Pointz creates, a
well-known street art collective. 20 artists – led by Meres One and
curator Marie Cecile Flageul – will together cover the full 21-story
internal stairwell of citizenM New York Bowery to create a Museum
of Street Art, the first such project in the hotel industry
worldwide. The MoSA is the largest public project for 5 Pointz creates
since the original 5 Pointz site was demolished in 2013. Together, they
have clocked over 420 hours, 500 spray cans, and 1,000 caps on the
installation. The Museum of Street Art will be open to the guests and
the public.
citizenM's philosophy of 'affordable luxury' is best experienced in the
bedrooms. They are smartly furnished with everything modern travellers
need, and nothing they don't. Everything in the room is the very best:
the bed is XL king-size wall-to-wall with a superb mattress and luxury
bedding. An HD TV features a library of on-demand movies, plus streaming
options via free superfast Wi-Fi. A powerful shower with full-size
shower gel and shampoo (as well as giant fluffy towels) will soothe all
long and short-haul travellers. The room ambiance is fully controlled by
an iPad – the blinds, the TV, even the lights with changeable colours
(and settings like 'romance' and 'movie').
citizenM Bowery draws inspiration from the local community for the
hotel’s interior, which will be filled with an eclectic mix of
contemporary art, photography, and objects by local artists. citizenM
has commissioned the New Museum, and its incubator NEW INC, to supply
art for the guest rooms. Known for its rich cultural heritage and
vibrant art scene – anchored by the New Museum and emerging art
galleries – the Bowery is an ideal home for the new citizenM hotel.
Rattan Chadha, the founder of citizenM, says: “When we were looking for
our next New York location, it became clear very quickly that Bowery is
an exceptional destination. We don’t want to be just another building;
we want to become part of the neighbourhood’s fabric while showing New
York’s visitors a different side of the city. Even the art we use will
be drawn from the local art scene, as well as international
contributors.”
citizenM Bowery will be the company’s 13th property globally, and its
second in the US. In addition to citizenM's established pipeline in the
US's largest cities, the company is eyeing further afield, and will
consider venturing into new markets such as Toronto, Chicago, Austin,
Silicon Valley, Denver, etc.
For more information, please visit www.citizenm.com
About citizenM
The citizenM philosophy is ‘affordable luxury for the people’, offering
guests all the luxuries they would expect from a high-end hotel in a
prime location, but without sky-high prices. citizenM was founded by
Rattan Chadha, the founder and former CEO of the fashion brand Mexx. The
first citizenM hotel opened at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in 2008,
followed by citizenM Amsterdam in 2009; citizenM Glasgow in 2010, and
citizenM London Bankside in 2012. Rotterdam, New York and Paris
locations followed in 2014. In 2016, two more hotels were added to the
London portfolio: citizenM Tower of London, and citizenM Shoreditch. In
2017, citizenM opened Paris La Defense and Paris Gare de Lyon hotels.
Also in 2017, the company moved into the Asian market, with its first
location at Taipei North Gate. citizenM New York Bowery will welcome
guests from autumn 2018. Further announcements about expansion in the
US, Europe and Asia will follow soon.
Website: http://citizenM.com
@citizenM
Short Fact Sheet
Address: 189 Bowery, New York, NY 10002
Website:
https://www.citizenm.com/destinations/new-york/new-york-bowery-hotel
Phone
Number: (212) 372-7274
Rooms: 300
Hotel Features
Entrance through a public plaza with
greenery, benches and picnic tables
coffeeM, a street level cafe
open to the guests and public
Museum of Street Art (MoSA) by 5
Pointz Creates, an artist collective, spanning the entire 20-floor
staircase
collectionM, a retail space with an unconventional
assortment of travel essentials, souvenirs, gifts and books, curated for
the modern traveller
cloudM, a rooftop bar/lounge with spectacular
360-degree views of New York, open to the public
canteenM, an
open-plan dining area with 24/7 grab-and-go food and drinks
A
living room with books, art, designer furniture, and designated working
areas
One-minute self check-in and check-out
Superfast
unlimited free Wi-Fi
Gym
Room Features & Amenities
Wall-to-wall window
XL
king-size bed
Powerful rain shower
Luxury bedding and towels
iPad
room controls for lights, temperature, TV, blinds
HD TV with free
movies and streaming capabilities
Skype call rates
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005107/en/