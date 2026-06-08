The Spanish eye-surgery specialist posted record 2025 revenue of EUR302m and free cash flow up 28%, without a euro of net debt. The market has finally noticed: it now pays nearly 20 times expected 2026 earnings, which remains reasonable so long as one assumes the machine keeps running as smoothly tomorrow as it did yesterday.

Waging war on eyeglasses: that has been Clínica Baviera's business since 1992, when the surgeon Julio Baviera and his brother Eduardo, a Price Waterhouse alumnus, opened their first clinic in Valencia. Three decades on, the group runs 154 clinics across four countries and still sells the same thing: LASIK, intraocular lenses, cataract and presbyopia procedures, for €2,000 to €5,000 that the patient pays out of pocket or through private insurance. This is elective medicine, the kind where you choose your surgeon on reputation long before price.

Baviera's competitive edge rests on something easy to state and hard to copy: standardization, carried unusually far. Every clinic follows the same patient pathway, the same protocols, the same machines, all run from a single hub that pushes best practice out across the entire network. Opening a site therefore comes down to copying a model that already works, for a return on investment above 35% and payback within two to three years.

Second pillar, the brand: more than 30% of the Spanish eye-surgery market, around 17% in Germany, and a reputation that three decades of word of mouth have made hard to dislodge, in a business where you hand your eyes to a stranger.

The third pillar is financial, and the rarest. The cash cycle runs backward: the patient pays on the day of surgery, collected within five days, while the suppliers of surgical consumables, Alcon, ZEISS, STAAR, wait 30 to 45 days. As revenue climbs, working capital turns further negative, and growth funds itself. Amplifon, Fresenius, Ramsay, the other listed medical chains in Europe, all operate with positive working capital and lean on the market to grow.

The 2025 accounts put numbers on it. Free cash flow before leases reached €46.5m; the dividend absorbs a little more than half, and the rest funded 11 openings while still letting net cash swell by €12m. In the first quarter it surged another €15m, to €57.4m, even as the group opened six clinics.

Demographics do the heavy lifting

The classic objection to ophthalmology fits in one sentence: you operate once, and it's over. It held for the LASIK of 15 years ago, far less so today. The mix has shifted toward intraocular lenses for presbyopia, whose ticket runs 30% to 50% above LASIK, among a 50-to-65-year-old clientele that shrugs off the economic cycle. And the patient corrected by laser at 28 often comes back, two decades later, for presbyopia: the recurring revenue is real, simply spread across a lifetime.

The only down year in the group's history dates to the subprime crisis, when Spaniards put off their elective procedures. The mix has hardened since, the procedures you can't postpone, cataract and glaucoma, have gained weight. The market itself advances 6% to 8% a year in Europe, pulled along by aging and by the fact that fewer than a third of eligible nearsighted Europeans have had the surgery. The growth levers, laid out, are reassuringly dull: more clinics, fuller clinics, a broader range, new countries.

Spain, Germany, the U.K.

The group margin slipped from 31% in 2021 to 28% in 2025, which looks worrying at a glance. The country-by-country breakdown tells another story. Spain accounts for more than two-thirds of revenue and the bulk of profit; its EBITDA margin runs around 35%, above its 2021 peak, and is still climbing. The local method has a cottage-industry feel: when a clinic fills up, the group doesn't enlarge it, it opens a tiny annex next door, sometimes in a rented apartment, profitable almost at once. Four sites opened this way in the first quarter, in Barcelona, Jaén, Valencia and Pamplona.

The U.K. is the work in progress. Optimax, bought in the summer of 2024, runs at about 700 procedures per clinic against an estimated breakeven of 1,000. It lost €5.5m of EBITDA in 2025, and that loss explains almost the entire margin compression at group level: without the U.K., the margin would come out at 31.6%, a touch better than in 2021. Those 3.6 points of dilution measure the cost of setting up a country, nothing more. The first quarter is heading the right way, revenue up 20%, laser volumes up by nearly half, the loss trimmed to €0.8m. A full quarter at breakeven is targeted for early 2027.

Then there's Germany, and this is where it pays to slow down. The country makes up a fifth of the business, and its margin has been eroding for four years, from more than 35% in 2021 to 28% in 2025, down another 310 basis points in the first quarter. Management talks of a cyclical effect, the scarcity of qualified doctors, a glum German industrial backdrop, and is betting on a return above 30% without naming a date. Perhaps. For now, the slope hasn't bent back up. And the new chief executive ran Germany, then the U.K., before taking the group; he knows these two markets better than anyone, which cuts both ways.

The price of recognized quality

At around €58, the company is valued at some €945m, nearly 20 times an expected 2026 EPS of about €2.95. A word on that figure: first-quarter net income may be up 14%, but the bulk comes from financial income and a tax effect, with operating income gaining only 7%. Earnings growth is real, just a touch less brisk than the bottom line suggests.

Three years ago the market paid around 13 times earnings for this name; it has revised its view. The discount has gone without giving way to excess: at 20 times, you are buying a company that funds itself and grows with the age of the population. Two paths from here. If Germany disappoints or openings slow, the multiple can ebb toward 16 or 17 times and the share price follow, with results unchanged. If it holds, earnings carry the stock, at a double-digit pace as long as the network stays far from full. A return to 13 times, for its part, would assume the market goes back to underpaying a consistency proven four years running; unlikely.

One last factor shows up in no ratio. Aier Eye Hospital, the world's largest ophthalmology network, listed in Shenzhen and worth some $15bn, has held 73.2% of the capital since its 2017 tender offer at €10.35 a share; the founder and the early holders keep close to 7%, the free float sits at 18.2%. For a large fund the stock is effectively off-limits, the volumes too thin to build a position without pushing the price, and the Chinese owner scares off others by simple geopolitical reflex. Yet the autonomy left to Madrid looks complete: an accounting consolidation, with no group purchasing and no interference.

What remains is to know what you are really buying at this price. A company that pays for its own growth, in a market that aging inflates on its own, and that has nothing left to prove in Spain: for that part, 20 times earnings holds up. The rest is the bet that the U.K. turns the corner and that Germany recovers. The first is on track; for the second, management promises a cycle, and the market is willing to believe it. We'll see.