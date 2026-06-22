Claranova appoints Antonio Adornato interim CFO
Claranova announced the appointment of Antonio Adornato as interim chief financial officer, effective immediately, replacing Xavier Rojo, who has stepped down.
Published on 06/22/2026 at 02:18 am EDT
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The group said a recruitment process is currently underway to appoint a permanent CFO.
Meanwhile, Claranova said it is continuing its efforts to refinance its debt and to evaluate various options to that end.
The company will publish its annual revenue for 2025-2026 on July 29.