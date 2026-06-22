Claranova appoints Antonio Adornato interim CFO

Claranova announced the appointment of Antonio Adornato as interim chief financial officer, effective immediately, replacing Xavier Rojo, who has stepped down.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/22/2026 at 02:18 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

A graduate of Concordia and McGill universities, Antonio Adornato has served as Avanquest's vice president, Finance & Administration, since 2020. Having joined the subsidiary in 2009, he has held several roles within the finance teams and contributed to its growth in recent years.



The group said a recruitment process is currently underway to appoint a permanent CFO.

Meanwhile, Claranova said it is continuing its efforts to refinance its debt and to evaluate various options to that end.



The company will publish its annual revenue for 2025-2026 on July 29.