Claranova Reaches Settlement in U.S. Legal Dispute

Claranova has announced the signing of a settlement agreement aimed at ending a class action lawsuit filed in the United States, based on allegations of violations of California consumer protection laws.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/19/2025 at 08:42 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The agreement stipulates that Avanquest will pay a total settlement amount of $2.5 million in exchange for the final and irrevocable dismissal of all claims covered by the class action.



The implementation of the settlement remains subject to approval by the competent court, which is expected to occur in the first half of 2026. Claranova notes that this agreement does not constitute an admission of liability.



The settlement payment will be made in cash by Avanquest in two installments in the first half of 2026. Fully financed from available cash, the payment will have no impact on the group's ambitions for 2028.