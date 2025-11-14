Claranova tumbled nearly 8% following the release of its first-quarter 2025-26 revenue, which fell 12% to 24 million euros (−7% at constant scope and exchange rates). Strategic activities saw a 10% drop, generating 22 million euros.

The company announced that it completed the sale of Avanquest North America LLC at the end of October. This subsidiary comprised Avanquest's remaining non-core activities, focused on distributing third-party software.

Claranova has adopted a more selective approach to its advertising investments in order to maximize returns. While this strategy has weighed on revenue from its strategic activities, it has contributed to improved profitability.

Additionally, Claranova has decided to propose aligning its fiscal year with the calendar year, running from January 1 to December 31. This change is expected to take effect at the end of the 2025-26 fiscal year, on June 30.