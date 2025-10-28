Clariane posted revenue of nearly €3.98bn at September 30, up 1.1% on a reported basis and up 4.9% on an organic basis, including €1.32bn in Q3, up 1.8% on a reported basis and up 5.1% on an organic basis.



The long-term care group said its organic growth of +4.9% over nine months was thanks to a 1.2% increase in volumes and a positive pricing impact of +3.7% across all regions.



The average occupancy rate for retirement homes was 90.8% for the first nine months of 2025, a fraction above the 90.2% in the same period in 2024, with 91.6% for Q3 alone, compared with 90.7% a year earlier.



Clariane confirms its organic revenue growth target of around +5% for 2025 and anticipates an increase in pre-IFRS 16 and pro-forma EBITDA from disposals, albeit at a level below the initial range of +6% to +9%.