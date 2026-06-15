Goldman Sachs Group has notified the AMF that it crossed above the 5% threshold for both capital and voting rights in Clariane on June 9. The position, held through controlled subsidiaries, follows an off-market share acquisition.

The American investment bank specified that it indirectly holds 23,379,912 Clariane shares, representing an equal number of voting rights. This stake accounts for 6.54% of the capital and voting rights in the long-term care and healthcare services provider.