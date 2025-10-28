Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on Clariane shares, while lowering its target price for them from €5.55 to €5.10, after the group announced that it would cover the impact of quarterly sales slightly below expectations, according to the broker.



The guidance is maintained for revenue (expected to increase by around +5% on an organic basis), but lowered for pro forma pre-IFRS 16 EBITDA growth: EBITDA will be 'up' compared to +6% to +9% previously, the analyst notes.



In fact, the stock lacks momentum in the short term. And doubts remain about the 2026 guidance. Nevertheless, management has launched initiatives and the group should find refinancing solutions (albeit at higher rates), he adds.