Clariane plans to raise €333m through a hybrid offering

Clariane said Monday it is launching a €333m hybrid bond offering to repay a previous issue of perpetual bonds with a cash and/or new and/or existing shares redemption option (Odirnanes).

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/22/2026 at 05:06 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a statement, the dependency care specialist said the offer, which remains subject to market conditions, is intended to enable it to fully repay a previous Odirnanes line totaling €332.5m.



The issue is expected to consist of the placement of perpetual deeply subordinated hybrid bonds with a resettable fixed rate and a 3-year non-call (no early redemption).



Hybrid bonds are an increasingly popular source of corporate financing because they allow companies to raise capital at a materially lower cost than issuing shares, without diluting existing shareholders.



In addition, interest paid on hybrid securities is fully deductible from taxable income, unlike equity dividends, which is another advantage versus issuing shares.



At around 10:40 a.m., Clariane shares were down 0.1% at €4.1, compared with a roughly 0.2% decline for the Paris market. The stock is up 3.5% since the start of the year.