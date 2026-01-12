Clariane Removes Director Suspected of Embezzlement, Shares Drop Sharply in Paris

Korian, the commercial brand of Clariane Group's nursing home network, has announced the removal of the director of its "La Croisée Bleue" facility in Eaubonne (Val d'Oise) following the launch of a police investigation into financial misconduct. The company has emphasized its firm stance in response to what it describes as a "serious breach of its internal ethics," and reaffirms the operational continuity of its services. The stock fell by more than 2% in Paris.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/12/2026 at 08:59 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The case began on December 18, 2025, when management was alerted by authorities to financial misconduct allegations targeting the former director. Korian immediately initiated dismissal proceedings, specifying that the individual "is no longer part of the company's staff."



The group is also responding to allegations of abuse of weakness reported by the media, stating that such acts are "in total contradiction with the rules, values, and ethical standards" of the organization. To protect its interests and reputation, Korian has announced its intention to join the proceedings as a civil party.



Management assures that the facility is operating normally and that the hiring of the former executive was conducted in accordance with procedures, including the verification of his criminal record. In light of this situation, Korian describes it as an individual act that deliberately bypassed regular internal and external controls.