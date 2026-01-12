Clariane Removes Director Suspected of Embezzlement, Shares Drop Sharply in Paris
Korian, the commercial brand of Clariane Group's nursing home network, has announced the removal of the director of its "La Croisée Bleue" facility in Eaubonne (Val d'Oise) following the launch of a police investigation into financial misconduct. The company has emphasized its firm stance in response to what it describes as a "serious breach of its internal ethics," and reaffirms the operational continuity of its services. The stock fell by more than 2% in Paris.
The case began on December 18, 2025, when management was alerted by authorities to financial misconduct allegations targeting the former director. Korian immediately initiated dismissal proceedings, specifying that the individual "is no longer part of the company's staff."
The group is also responding to allegations of abuse of weakness reported by the media, stating that such acts are "in total contradiction with the rules, values, and ethical standards" of the organization. To protect its interests and reputation, Korian has announced its intention to join the proceedings as a civil party.
Management assures that the facility is operating normally and that the hiring of the former executive was conducted in accordance with procedures, including the verification of his criminal record. In light of this situation, Korian describes it as an individual act that deliberately bypassed regular internal and external controls.
Clariane SE is Europe's leading private operator of comprehensive care facilities for dependent people. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of nursing homes (62.1%): operation, at the end of 2024, of 666 nursing homes (Korian, Seniors Residencias, Hestia Zorg, Het Gouden Hart and Stepping Stones brands);
- operation of specialized healthcare facilities (25.5%): operation of 277 facilities divided between mental health clinics (170), medical care and rehabilitation clinics (93) and day hospitals (14);
- operation of shared homes (12.4%): operation of 373 shared homes in France (Ages & Vie). The group also offers homecare services through 292 agencies (Petit-fils).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (44.2%), Germany (23.7%), Benelux (15.2%), Italy (11.9%), Spain and the United Kingdom (5%).
