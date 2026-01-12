The case began on December 18, 2025, when management was alerted by authorities to financial misconduct allegations targeting the former director. Korian immediately initiated dismissal proceedings, specifying that the individual "is no longer part of the company's staff."

The group is also responding to allegations of abuse of weakness reported by the media, stating that such acts are "in total contradiction with the rules, values, and ethical standards" of the organization. To protect its interests and reputation, Korian has announced its intention to join the proceedings as a civil party.

Management assures that the facility is operating normally and that the hiring of the former executive was conducted in accordance with procedures, including the verification of his criminal record. In light of this situation, Korian describes it as an individual act that deliberately bypassed regular internal and external controls.