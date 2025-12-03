Clariane has announced the sale of a portfolio to the Belgian real estate company Care Property Invest, consisting of the buildings of nine nursing and care homes developed between 2010 and 2025 and operated by Korian Belgium.

These facilities, located in Soignies, Heers, Lummen, Meldert, Diepenbeek, Heverlee, Halen, Lille, and Hoeselt, will continue to be operated by Korian Belgium under lease agreements set for a duration of twenty years.

The value of the assets sold amounts to EUR143 million. Given its ownership stake in this real estate portfolio (52.2%), Clariane's share comes to approximately EUR74 million.

This transaction will contribute to reducing the group's debt and financial leverage, following the financial restructuring plan finalized last July.