Clariant is stable in Zurich after announcing a 230bp increase in EBITDA margin excluding exceptional items to 17.9% for Q3 2025, thanks to performance improvement programs and price and cost management.



The specialty chemicals group's sales declined by 3% in local currencies to CHF906m, with modest growth in the adsorbents and additives businesses offset by declines in care chemicals and catalysts.



"Our cost-saving program presented at our Investor Day for CHF 80m is well underway, with CHF 31m in savings already achieved since the beginning of the year," said CEO Conrad Keijzer.



Clariant confirms its outlook for 2025, i.e. sales growth in local currency "in the low range of 1-3%" and an EBITDA margin before exceptional items of between 17% and 18%.