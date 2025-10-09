Clariant has made an investment of CHF 100m in the Daya Bay plant in China.



This investment will help meet the growing demand for more sustainable flame retardant solutions in Asia and around the world, particularly in the rapidly expanding electric mobility sector.



Our continued investment in the Daya Bay plant underscores our commitment to supporting the significant growth of engineering plastics applications in the electric mobility and electronics segments, it said.



Clariant is also announcing the expansion of its Exolit OP flame retardant range with two new high-performance solutions specifically designed for polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) applications in the field of electric mobility.