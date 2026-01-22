A canceled Senate hearing and industry infighting threaten a landmark crypto bill meant to end regulatory uncertainty.

On January 15, US lawmakers were set to open a long-awaited hearing on crypto market structure, focused on the CLARITY Act, a bill meant to define regulatory boundaries between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Hours before it began, the process unraveled: the night prior, Coinbase abruptly withdrew its support, and shortly after, the US Senate Banking Committee canceled the hearing.

The move sent shockwaves through the crypto industry. CLARITY is viewed as a defining piece of legislation that could shape the crypto industry for years to come, meaning that its outcome should be closely watched.

What is CLARITY?

CLARITY is a crypto market-structure framework proposed in 2024 by a bipartisan group of House lawmakers, led by Patrick McHenry. Its goal is to answer a question US regulators have avoided for more than a decade: who regulates crypto assets, and on what legal basis. Today, most crypto assets exist in a legal gray zone. The SEC has asserted broad authority through enforcement actions, arguing that many tokens are unregistered securities, but consistently refusing to issue any guidelines. The CFTC oversees primarily derivatives linked to assets it already classifies as commodities.

CLARITY attempts to replace this uncertainty and the SEC’s “regulation by lawsuit” with a rules-based approach. It introduces objective criteria for determining when a blockchain network is “mature” and sufficiently decentralized. Once a network meets those thresholds, including limits on control by a single entity, open-source code, and broad participation, its native coin would be treated as a digital commodity rather than a security. Primary oversight would then shift to the CFTC, with disclosure obligations lighter than those imposed under securities law.

In theory, this framework offers something the industry has long asked for: a predictable path for building crypto products and services. Yet for Coinbase, it contains too many structural risks.

Coinbase’s issue with CLARITY

In a post on X, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong cited four major concerns: what he described as a de facto ban on tokenized equities, sweeping restrictions on DeFi (decentralized finance) that threaten financial privacy, an erosion of the CFTC’s authority in favor of the SEC, and draft amendments that could eliminate rewards on idle stablecoin balances.

Some of these points are contested. The bill does not explicitly ban tokenized equities, though it would require them to follow the same rules as traditional equities, potentially clashing with Coinbase’s ambition to trade tokenized stocks. Stablecoin rewards would not be banned outright, but limits on interest paid on idle balances could still affect business models.

Despite these shortcomings, other industry players had been willing to accept CLARITY as imperfect but workable. Dante Disparte of Circle warned against letting bipartisan talks collapse. He pointed to the GENIUS Act, another crypto bill, as evidence that durable financial legislation requires compromise. Kraken co-CEO Arjun Sethi , a16z crypto head Chris Dixon , and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse have all spoken in favor of pushing the bill forward.

Could CLARITY hinder the crypto market?

Still, substantive concerns remain, particularly concerning DeFi. Crypto market analyst Noelle Acheson has argued that CLARITY could pose one of the most serious legislative risks the industry has faced, due to how it defines “control” in DeFi. Under a strict reading of the text, a protocol would fail to qualify as decentralized if any person or entity can influence trade execution, determine access, choose which assets are supported, pause operations during emergencies, or freeze accounts, even if these powers exist to protect users.

In practice, that would disqualify nearly all existing DeFi applications from DeFi exemptions. The consequence would be mandatory compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and extensive disclosure requirements, which go against the DeFi nature. This could effectively kill DeFi innovation in the US Worse, the wording also discourages basic safety features such as emergency pauses after hacks.

This is why the CLARITY debate matters so deeply. Stablecoin rewards are important for business, but DeFi protections are existential. At the same time, the absence of any framework carries its own risks. Without legislation, startups face open-ended enforcement and legal uncertainty that large incumbents can absorb but smaller builders cannot.

The timing only adds pressure. The Senate is entering recess, and a potential government shutdown looms on January 30 if funding negotiations fail. On Capitol Hill, delays often turn into cancellations. As crypto is eclipsed by more pressing priorities, the industry may come to regret this moment.