After months of ineffective rhetoric, Donald Trump's latest intervention finally seems to be hitting the nail on the head. Brent crude has plunged 12% in a single week, dragging oil stocks down in its wake.

While the American president's statements have blown both hot and cold on oil prices in recent months, his latest intervention has particularly reassured investors. After over three months of conflict and Brent crude struggling to drop back below $100, the past few weeks have finally showed a positive shift.



Since the rebound on June 3, oil prices have begun to fall, repeatedly slipping below the $90 mark. Ahead of the G7 summit, Donald Trump announced the imminence of preliminary agreements regarding the cessation of hostilities and the reopening of the strait. This will be followed by a 60-day period during which international leaders will negotiate more critical issues, notably including the Iranian nuclear program.



These announcements have been enough to restore market visibility for the coming weeks. This morning, Brent is trading at around $83/barrel, down 12% over one week and -21% over one month. Across the Atlantic, WTI has also retreated 20% over a month and approximately 12% over a week. This sharp correction eases fears relating to rising energy prices, with the preliminary agreement set to be signed this Friday.



While this fall in prices delights the majority of economic players, the oil sector is suffering heavily. At Monday's opening, TotalEnergies shares were down over 5%, dragging most oil stocks down with it: Maurel & Prom (-6%), Shell (-4%), Equinor (-6%), and Eni (-5%).



If transit through the strait does indeed resume on Friday, it will however still take some time before oil supplies return to their pre-conflict levels.