The Cleveland-Cliffs stock jumped over 24% on Monday, buoyed by the announcement of a possible strategic shift towards rare earth mining. CEO Lourenco Goncalves revealed that two sites in Michigan and Minnesota have confirmed potential for this type of mining, according to recent geological studies. This diversification would align the steel group with US mineral independence goals in a sector that is dominated by China. "Cliffs intends to be part of the solution," he said, calling for reduced dependence on foreign imports of critical minerals.

Rare earths, which are essential to strategic industries such as defense, electric vehicles, and electronics, have become a major geopolitical issue. Beijing recently tightened its export restrictions, prompting threats of trade retaliation from Washington. In this tense context, Cleveland-Cliffs could be part of the federal strategy to relocate supply chains, following the example of MP Materials, the only active US producer and partner of the Pentagon. Investors are already anticipating possible public support for the project, reinforcing the company's stockmarket appeal.