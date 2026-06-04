The cloud connectivity specialist explained that this acquisition will allow for the native integration of VoidZero's high-performance tools into the Cloudflare ecosystem, including the Vite build tool, the Vitest testing framework, the Rust-based Rolldown bundler, and the Oxc toolchain.

"By merging Cloudflare's global edge network and its Workers developer platform with the modern web's standard toolchain, Cloudflare is creating a frictionless, one-click deployment stack, from local code directly to Cloudflare's global network," the company stated.

Cloudflare specified that Vite, Vitest, Rolldown, Oxc, and Vite+ will remain strictly open-source under the MIT license. The group also committed to investing $1m in a new independent fund dedicated to the Vite ecosystem, aimed at supporting independent community maintainers and contributors from both VoidZero and Cloudflare.