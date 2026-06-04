Cloudflare, Inc. is a connectivity cloud company. The Company delivers a range of services to businesses of all sizes and in all geographies, enhancing the performance of business-critical applications. Its full suite of products consists of application services that help deliver security, performance, and reliability for any organization's applications connected to the Internet, including Websites and application programming interfaces (APIs) and its secure access service edge (SASE) platform, which contains its suite of and workplace security services and network services solutions to help ensure traffic in and out of an organizationâ€™s network and devices is verified and authorized and data is protected and secured, as well as to securely connect data centers, cloud services, and branch offices to an organization with its connectivity cloud. The Company also offers developer-based solutions which build and deploys serverless and artificial intelligence applications.