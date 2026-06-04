Cloudflare acquires VoidZero and its Vite ecosystem
Cloudflare has announced the acquisition of VoidZero, the open-source software company behind the next-generation JavaScript tool ecosystem Vite, which will be integrated into its own platform. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The cloud connectivity specialist explained that this acquisition will allow for the native integration of VoidZero's high-performance tools into the Cloudflare ecosystem, including the Vite build tool, the Vitest testing framework, the Rust-based Rolldown bundler, and the Oxc toolchain.
"By merging Cloudflare's global edge network and its Workers developer platform with the modern web's standard toolchain, Cloudflare is creating a frictionless, one-click deployment stack, from local code directly to Cloudflare's global network," the company stated.
Cloudflare specified that Vite, Vitest, Rolldown, Oxc, and Vite+ will remain strictly open-source under the MIT license. The group also committed to investing $1m in a new independent fund dedicated to the Vite ecosystem, aimed at supporting independent community maintainers and contributors from both VoidZero and Cloudflare.
Cloudflare, Inc. is a connectivity cloud company. The Company delivers a range of services to businesses of all sizes and in all geographies, enhancing the performance of business-critical applications. Its full suite of products consists of application services that help deliver security, performance, and reliability for any organization's applications connected to the Internet, including Websites and application programming interfaces (APIs) and its secure access service edge (SASE) platform, which contains its suite of and workplace security services and network services solutions to help ensure traffic in and out of an organizationâ€™s network and devices is verified and authorized and data is protected and secured, as well as to securely connect data centers, cloud services, and branch offices to an organization with its connectivity cloud. The Company also offers developer-based solutions which build and deploys serverless and artificial intelligence applications.
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