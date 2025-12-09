CMA CGM announced last night the launch of a bond issue exchangeable for Air France-KLM shares, a move that could potentially lead to the French shipping giant's partial withdrawal from the Franco-Dutch airline's capital.

The bond issuance program, initiated by the group and valued at approximately EUR325 million with a 2028 maturity, is initially set to cover its entire stake--equivalent to 23.1 million shares, representing 8.8% of Air France-KLM's capital.

The logistics specialist clarified that these bonds will be exchangeable for Air France-KLM shares starting from the 41st day after the settlement-delivery date and up to the 35th business day before maturity. There is also the possibility to pay in cash for all or part of the value of the shares instead of delivering the shares themselves.

In a press release, the group emphasized that the initial exchange price will reflect a premium ranging between 30% and 35% over Air France-KLM's reference share price.

This operation comes as Air France-KLM's stock closed last night with a gain of more than 38% since the start of the year, buoyed in particular by improved results in the first half of the fiscal year.

CMA CGM acquired a 9% stake in Air France-KLM in 2023 and had committed to maintaining its holding at least until February 2025.

As of June 30, its stake still stood at 8.8%, making it the airline's third-largest shareholder behind the French and Dutch governments, which control 28% and 9.1% of the capital respectively, and ahead of China Eastern Airlines (4.6%).

On the stock market, Air France-KLM's shares plummeted by more than 8% following this news, marking the steepest decline on the SBF 120 index.