CMA to Review LDC's Acquisition of Green Label
LDC (Lambert Dodard Chancereul) has announced that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the UK competition regulator, has notified the company of the launch of a review procedure regarding its proposed purchase of shares in Green Label.
Published on 01/27/2026 at 04:44 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
A renowned producer and supplier of ducks and other poultry specialties in the United Kingdom, Green Label boasts an extensive portfolio of raw and processed products under the Gressingham brand.
The CMA has required that LDC and Green Label maintain the separation of their operations for the duration of its review. This phase of the review is expected to conclude by the end of the first half of the 2026 calendar year.