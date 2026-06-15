With strong earnings and a stock that's already up significantly, CMOC Group Limited's trajectory still feels like it's chasing the commodity price cycle more than leading it.

Published on 06/15/2026 at 05:22 am EDT - Modified on 06/15/2026 at 05:52 am EDT

Copper is the metal the energy transition just can't do without.

S&P Global's January 2026 report, Copper in the Age of AI, suggests global demand could hit 42 million tons by 2040, with a 10-million-tonne supply shortfall if mine investment does not accelerate. AI data centers alone are projected to add 110,000 tons of incremental copper demand in 2026, according to analyses by JP Morgan and UBS.

Cobalt compounds the story. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which produces approximately 70% of the global mined cobalt supply, capped exports at 96,600 tons for 2026. The result is blunt: these quotas squeezed global supply overnight, sending prices soaring and causing chaos for industries. Companies have struggled to secure material, contracts broke down, and everyone rushed for limited stock.

CMOC, a global mining company with operations in both Africa, South America, Asia and Europe, has built its scale on these two metals. This miner’s portfolio includes copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphate and gold. It is now deliberately expanding its footprint in gold through newly acquired assets in Brazil, with Ecuador due to follow by the end of 2029.

Copper pop

Revenue hit RMB 66.4bn (USD 9.81bn) in Q1 26, up 44.3% y/y from RMB 46bn, largely driven by higher commodity prices and greater volumes, so this is as much macro tailwind as execution. Copper production climbed 10.2% y/y to 187,880 tons, against 168,810.2 tons in the previous quarter.

Net profit nearly doubled to RMB 7.8bn from RMB 3.9bn, up 96.6% y/y. When both revenue and margins expand together in mining, it usually says more about pricing power in the cycle than structural change.

The cash flow tells a sharper story. CFO came in at RMB 11.3bn, up from RMB 1.3bn in Q1 25. That prior-year number was suppressed by the DRC cobalt export ban, which froze cobalt shipments and cash receipts at the mine gate. After capex of RMB 1.8bn, FCF was RMB 9.5bn for the quarter, up from RMB 887.8m.

Bullish chorus

CMOC’s stock has had a big run, up a spectacular 141.6% over 12 months. Even so, at CNY 19.1, the stock still sits well below its 52-week peak of CNY 28.8, so while momentum has cooled, it has not exactly reset.

The stock is trading at a FY 26e P/E of 12.4x, compared to a 3-year average of 15.1x, which suggests that earnings expectations have increased faster than the share price. The market is either cautious on sustainability or waiting to see if the cycle holds.

The consensus is unanimous: all 15 analysts tracking the stock are buyers, with an average target of CNY 25.6 implying 34% upside potential. Its current upside shows that the Street still sees potential in it.

Not all shine

CMOC is clearly firing on all cylinders right now, but a lot of that strength is coming from favorable pricing and supply tightness, not just execution. That cuts both ways. If copper cools or cobalt rules shift again, the earnings momentum could fade quickly. Add in heavy exposure to geopolitics and mining disruptions, and the story starts to hinge less on growth and more on how long the cycle stays friendly.