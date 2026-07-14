US retail sales rose sharply year over year in June, but the monthly pace suggests this acceleration owes more to a favorable base effect than to a real shift in the consumer spending trend.

According to the CNBC/NRF Retail Monitor, retail sales excluding autos and gasoline rose 9.41% year over year in June, up from 7.19% in May and 5.73% in April. This signal extends the one sent by Costco, whose adjusted comparable sales in the United States were still up 7.6% in June, as well as by Bank of America, which reported a 6.3% increase in card spending per household, the strongest since 2022.



The report is based on anonymized data from Affinity Solutions, covering more than 140 million credit and debit cards, nearly 9 billion transactions, and more than $500bn in annual spending. Unlike the Census Bureau statistics, which are based on a survey of businesses and then regularly revised, this indicator measures transactions directly and is not revised after publication.



The sector breakdown shows broadly based strength, with every category posting year-over-year growth. The segment grouping sporting goods, leisure, music, and bookstores stands out with an 18.53% increase, possibly supported by the World Cup. Electronics, apparel, and digital products also rose by more than 13%.



The sequential readout, however, argues for a more measured takeaway. Sales excluding autos and gasoline rose 0.33% in June, after 0.42% in May and 0.34% in April. Compounded and annualized, that pace comes to about 4.5%, well below the 9.41% year-over-year gain. This gap suggests that part of the acceleration seen over a year reflects favorable comparison effects.



Even if the Fed does not base its decisions on these alternative indicators alone, their message remains far from dovish: demand is not slowing enough to justify a rapid rate cut. Attention now turns to the US June consumer price index, due Tuesday.