Americans' perception of the economy deteriorated significantly in the third quarter, weighing on President Donald Trump's popularity rating. According to the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey, only 42% of respondents approve of his economic management, compared with 55% who disapprove, the lowest level since the beginning of his two terms in office. His overall approval rating also fell to 44%, while 52% of respondents expressed an unfavorable opinion.

This decline is due to a growing dissatisfaction with the prolonged federal government shutdown, for which 53% of Americans blame Trump and Republicans in Congress. Inflation and the loss of purchasing power are weighing even more heavily: only 34% approve of the president's policy here, compared with 62% who disapprove. Tariff measures are also criticized, with 41% favorable opinions versus 56% unfavorable. According to Republican pollster Micah Roberts, "the cost of living affects Americans' confidence more than the government shutdown itself."

Independents, who are traditionally more volatile, are particularly critical and contribute to the president's decline in popularity. Only the management of the southern border receives clear approval (+5 points). More broadly, 72% of Americans rate the economy as "poor" or "bad," and 46% anticipate a deterioration over the coming year, compared to 32% who expect it to improve. Concerns about employment are growing: more than a quarter of those surveyed fear losing their jobs, the highest level since 2022. Despite this, 58% remain confident in their ability to find equivalent employment, a sign of a labor market that is perceived as tight but uncertain.