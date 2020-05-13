Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

co-authored by Christian C. Davis, George (Chip) Cannon Jr., Shiva Aminian, Scott Daniel Johnson, Katherine P. Padgett

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 04:15pm EDT

Christian represents clients in the merger, acquisition and divestiture process before CFIUS and on accounting for associated risks. He also advises in negotiating and implementing CFIUS mitigation agreements, developing and administering international trade compliance programs and conducting internal investigations.

Christian counsels clients in a wide variety of industries:

  • Aerospace
  • Defense
  • Technology
  • Investment funds
  • Engineering
  • Nuclear power
  • Oil and gas
  • Renewable energy
  • Electronics
  • Express consignment
  • Medical research
  • Athletic apparel
  • Agriculture.

He has also advised sovereign entities in the formation of law and policy.

Disclaimer

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 20:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:24pBRIGHAM MINERALS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:24pACORN ENERGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:24pNGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:24pMUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:24pI ON DIGITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:24pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pDINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pFULL HOUSE RESORTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pIMMUNIC, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pCOCRYSTAL PHARMA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED : GENTING SINGAPORE : 1Q Revenue Fell 36% on Covid Impact
2Shares of sensor maker AMS dive after proposes capital hike
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
4EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Delivers Distribution Per ..
5ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group