co-authored by Christian C. Davis, George (Chip) Cannon Jr., Shiva Aminian, Scott Daniel Johnson, Katherine P. Padgett

Christian represents clients in the merger, acquisition and divestiture process before CFIUS and on accounting for associated risks. He also advises in negotiating and implementing CFIUS mitigation agreements, developing and administering international trade compliance programs and conducting internal investigations.
Christian counsels clients in a wide variety of industries:
-
Aerospace
-
Defense
-
Technology
-
Investment funds
-
Engineering
-
Nuclear power
-
Oil and gas
-
Renewable energy
-
Electronics
-
Express consignment
-
Medical research
-
Athletic apparel
-
Agriculture.
He has also advised sovereign entities in the formation of law and policy.
