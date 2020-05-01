co-authored by Jasper Helder, Lars-Erik A. Hjelm

Clients call upon Jasper for direct, timely and pragmatic advice, as well as his deep, detailed experience with regulatory agencies. He is routinely successful in resolving regulatory disputes for clients and in overcoming challenges to market entry.

Jasper frequently assists U.S. clients with their EU compliance issues, advising a range of multinationals on EU and U.N. sanctions compliance for countries such as Iran, Russia and Syria, and on the interaction between those restrictions and U.S. sanctions. Additionally, he provides advice on the interaction between EU and U.S. export control rules, including International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and Export Administration Regulations (EAR).

Jasper's practice further comprises EU customs compliance, in particular, customs classification, including Binding Tariff Information, and customs valuation and transfer pricing.

Finally, Jasper is experienced in conducting internal investigations and in assisting with the development of robust compliance programs.