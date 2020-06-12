co-authored by Stephen S. Kho, Claude Chase

Stephen spent nine years at the USTR in the Executive Office of the President. As the principal attorney on China matters, he was responsible for developing dispute and advocacy positions related to China's obligations in the WTO. He formulated policy and legal strategy, consulted Congress and industry, and coordinated interagency efforts on these matters.

Stephen's substantive experience covers a range of trade issues, including:

Services and financial services

Trade in goods

Intellectual property rights

Investment

Electronic commerce

Subsidies

Trade remedies

Government procurement

Non-tariff trade barriers.

Stephen was also the lead USTR attorney on intellectual property and government procurement matters. In that capacity, he led the U.S. delegation in related WTO and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) dispute resolution proceedings, and participated in numerous free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations.

As legal advisor at the U.S. Mission to the WTO in Geneva, he managed the WTO dispute settlement portfolio for the U.S. government.