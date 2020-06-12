Log in
co-authored by Stephen S. Kho, Claude Chase

06/12/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

Stephen spent nine years at the USTR in the Executive Office of the President. As the principal attorney on China matters, he was responsible for developing dispute and advocacy positions related to China's obligations in the WTO. He formulated policy and legal strategy, consulted Congress and industry, and coordinated interagency efforts on these matters.

Stephen's substantive experience covers a range of trade issues, including:

  • Services and financial services
  • Trade in goods
  • Intellectual property rights
  • Investment
  • Electronic commerce
  • Subsidies
  • Trade remedies
  • Government procurement
  • Non-tariff trade barriers.

Stephen was also the lead USTR attorney on intellectual property and government procurement matters. In that capacity, he led the U.S. delegation in related WTO and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) dispute resolution proceedings, and participated in numerous free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations.

As legal advisor at the U.S. Mission to the WTO in Geneva, he managed the WTO dispute settlement portfolio for the U.S. government.

Disclaimer

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 20:32:01 UTC
