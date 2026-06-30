The recent spike in cobalt prices has bolstered the market capitalization of Chinese giant CMOC, which alone accounts for approximately one-third of global production.

The leading producer of this strategic metal, yielding nearly 120,000 tonnes last year, operates two massive deposits in the Democratic Republic of Congo. In the DRC, cobalt is found not only in vast quantities but also in excellent quality, as it is often a byproduct of exceptionally rich copper mines, making its extraction uniquely cost-effective.

The DRC itself currently represents more than three-quarters of global cobalt production. Two-thirds of global demand stems from rechargeable batteries, while the remainder is largely dedicated to superalloys used in aerospace, energy, and defense.

The market was recently disrupted by the DRC's decision to restrict cobalt exploration through strict quotas, a clear move to influence prices and leverage its currently irreplaceable strategic position. This maneuver comes as other producing nations, such as Australia, Indonesia, and Canada, look to eventually stimulate their own production.

It is far from certain that these competitors will succeed in the short, medium, or even long term, with the possible exception of Indonesia. None can currently rival the low-cost production of the DRC, to say nothing of the significant regulatory and environmental hurdles involved. Furthermore, new cobalt recycling circuits are expected to enter the fray shortly.

Moreover, on average, and barring unusual speculative episodes, such as in 2018 when the massive arrival of electric vehicles saw automakers suddenly rush to secure supplies, or more recently with the DRC's quotas, cobalt prices have historically hovered at levels that did not justify new capacity investments.

However, between the lows of $25,000 to $30,000 per tonne and the record 2018 prices of $95,000 per tonne, the recent surge to around $55,000 to $60,000 per tonne, the third such spike in a decade, has this time whetted investor appetite for CMOC shares. Listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong, the company's stock price has doubled in two years.

This episode marks a sharp break after ten years of arguably unjustified stock market stagnation. CMOC certainly faced headwinds: a Chinese listing, dependence on one of the world's highest-risk jurisdictions, and a hyper-cyclical mining business. Yet, the company still managed to increase its production fifteen-fold and its revenue thirty-fold over the 2016 to 2025 period.

The Chinese group has also generated very substantial profits, which it has generously redistributed to shareholders as dividends, all while maintaining limited dilution and a healthy balance sheet with no net debt.

For sophisticated speculators, this represents a complex, multi-layered play in a sensitive and ultra-concentrated market that could serve as a blueprint for future episodes of this kind.