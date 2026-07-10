Coca-Cola shares were one of the biggest winners in the Dow Jones index on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, helped by an upbeat note from Bank of America, which raised its target price for the stock ahead of the release of Q2 results.

The US investment bank, which reiterates its buy rating on the stock, lifts its target to $95 from $90, saying it is optimistic ahead of the July 28 release.



''Consumption trends remain solid across most of its markets and we continue to see Coca as one of the highest-quality growth stocks in the global consumer staples sector,'' BofA said.



''Compared with its peers, the group continues to benefit from resilient demand, limited exposure to inflation thanks to its asset-light business model, and significant balance sheet flexibility,'' it added.



Just over half an hour after the opening bell on Wall Street, the stock was up 0.7% at $83.2, moving closer to its record highs set earlier in the week.