Coca-Cola, back near its highs, bubbling on BofA optimism
Coca-Cola shares were one of the biggest winners in the Dow Jones index on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, helped by an upbeat note from Bank of America, which raised its target price for the stock ahead of the release of Q2 results.
The US investment bank, which reiterates its buy rating on the stock, lifts its target to $95 from $90, saying it is optimistic ahead of the July 28 release.
''Consumption trends remain solid across most of its markets and we continue to see Coca as one of the highest-quality growth stocks in the global consumer staples sector,'' BofA said.
''Compared with its peers, the group continues to benefit from resilient demand, limited exposure to inflation thanks to its asset-light business model, and significant balance sheet flexibility,'' it added.
Just over half an hour after the opening bell on Wall Street, the stock was up 0.7% at $83.2, moving closer to its record highs set earlier in the week.
The Coca-Cola Company is the world's leader in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of beverage concentrates and syrups (58.9%);
- bottling and sale of beverages (41.1%): sparkling soft drinks (Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite and Thums Up brands) water, sports drinks, coffee and tea (Aquarius, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Ciel, Costa, Crystal, Dasani, do?adan, Fuze Tea, Georgia, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater,
Gold Peak, I LOHAS, Powerade, and Topo Chico), juices, dairy and plant-based beverages (Core Power, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Maaza, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, and Simply).
At the end of 2024, the group had 112 production sites worldwide.
61% of net sales are abroad.
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