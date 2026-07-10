Coca-Cola, back near its highs, rides on BofA optimism

Coca-Cola shares were among the Dow Jones index's biggest risers on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, buoyed by an encouraging note from Bank of America, which raised its price target on the stock ahead of the presentation of second-quarter results.

The U.S. investment bank, which reiterates its buy rating on the stock, lifts its target to $95 from $90, saying it is optimistic ahead of the July 28 release.



'Consumer trends remain solid across most of its markets and Coke remains, in our view, one of the highest-quality growth names within the global consumer staples sector,' BofA says.



'Compared with its peers, the group continues to benefit from resilient demand, limited exposure to inflation thanks to its asset-light business model, and significant balance-sheet flexibility,' the firm adds in a note.



A little more than half an hour after the opening bell on Wall Street, the stock was up 0.7% at $83.2, moving back toward its all-time highs set earlier in the week.