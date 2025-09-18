Jefferies reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on Coca-Cola shares, while shaving a euro off its target price from $84 to $83, believing that the soft drink giant is no exception to the pressures that consumers are exerting at all levels on basic consumer goods companies.



Mexico and India are cited for their weakness, but the reality is that results in the rest of the world are not sufficient to offset the pressure, unlike Coca-Cola's achievements in recent years, it points out.



The broker has lowered its organic volume growth estimate for the third quarter of 2025 to +0.8% (compared to a consensus of +1.1%). 'Lower volumes also mean lower margins, it warns, lowering 2026 EPS by around 1%.