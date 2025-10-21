Coca-Cola reported comparable EPS (non-GAAP) that is up 6% to $0.82 for Q3 2025, exceeding the' consensus, with non-GAAP operating margin improving by 1.2 point to 31.9%.



At $12.5bn, the beverage giant's revenues (which also operates brands such as Fanta, Schweppes, and Tropico) grew by 5% in total terms and 6% organically, reflecting mix and price effects.



Although the overall environment continued to be challenging, we remained flexible, adapting our plans where necessary and investing in growth, management said.



We are gaining ground and strengthening our leadership position. We are confident that we can achieve our 2025 goals while striving to achieve our longer-term objectives, it continued.



For FY 2025, Coca-Cola still expects comparable EPS growth of around 3%, with organic revenue growth of between 5% and 6%, based on the current macroeconomic environment.