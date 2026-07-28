Riding a release that notably included EPS that topped expectations and an improving operating margin for the past quarter, Coca-Cola announced a slight increase to its full-year targets.

For FY 2026, the group now expects comparable EPS growth of 9% to 10% (up from 8% to 9%), while organic revenue growth is now seen around 5%, versus a prior estimate of 4% to 5%.



For Q2 2026, Coca-Cola reported comparable (non-GAAP) EPS that is up 11% to $0.97, above the consensus of around $0.93, with its non-GAAP operating margin improving by 0.9 percentage point to 35.6%.



The margin expansion was driven by organic revenue growth, lower operating expenses and favorable currency effects, partially offset by higher input costs and an increase in marketing expenditure.



At $13.4bn, revenue at the soft-drinks giant (which also owns the Fanta, Sprite and Tropico brands) rose 7% as reported, and 6% organically, with price and mix effects contributing 2 points of growth.



"We leveraged the strength of our brands and our system to gain value share, delivering revenue, profit and earnings growth while investing for the long term," CEO Henrique Braun said.