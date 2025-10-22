Jefferies reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on Coca-Cola shares, with a target price raised from $83 to $84, following the release of quarterly results that were deemed solid, with revenue and EPS exceeding expectations.
"Fundamentals remain strong with organic sales growth remaining steady and margins improving alongside a solid balance sheet," the broker said in response to the American soft drink giant's quarterly results.
'Bottling refranchising moves, improved currency outlook, and the World Cup mean that the earnings and FCF outlook for 2026 points to a good year," Jefferies continued.
The Coca-Cola Company is the world's leader in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of beverage concentrates and syrups (58.9%);
- bottling and sale of beverages (41.1%): sparkling soft drinks (Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite and Thums Up brands) water, sports drinks, coffee and tea (Aquarius, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Ciel, Costa, Crystal, Dasani, do?adan, Fuze Tea, Georgia, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater,
Gold Peak, I LOHAS, Powerade, and Topo Chico), juices, dairy and plant-based beverages (Core Power, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Maaza, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, and Simply).
At the end of 2024, the group had 112 production sites worldwide.
61% of net sales are abroad.
