Jefferies reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on Coca-Cola shares, with a target price raised from $83 to $84, following the release of quarterly results that were deemed solid, with revenue and EPS exceeding expectations.

"Fundamentals remain strong with organic sales growth remaining steady and margins improving alongside a solid balance sheet," the broker said in response to the American soft drink giant's quarterly results.

'Bottling refranchising moves, improved currency outlook, and the World Cup mean that the earnings and FCF outlook for 2026 points to a good year," Jefferies continued.