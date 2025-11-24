Allianz Global Investors GmbH, acting on behalf of funds and clients, has notified the French financial markets authority (AMF) that it fell below the 5% threshold of both the capital and voting rights of Coface on November 20, following the sale of shares on the market.

The investment management subsidiary of Allianz specified that it now holds, on behalf of the aforementioned clients and funds, 7,477,188 Coface shares, representing an equal number of voting rights. This corresponds to 4.98% of the credit insurance company's capital and voting rights.