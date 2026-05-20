Considered an independent director under AFEP-MEDEF criteria, she succeeds Sharon MacBeath for a four-year term.

Chief Human Resources Officer of the Société Générale Group since 2023, Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galas spent the majority of her career at Alstom, where she notably spearheaded the HR challenges related to the integration of Bombardier Transportation.

Coface's board of directors maintains an unchanged composition of 10 members, six of whom are independent.