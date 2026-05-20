Coface: Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galas appointed as independent director

The credit insurance specialist has announced the appointment of Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galas to its board of directors.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/20/2026 at 12:04 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Considered an independent director under AFEP-MEDEF criteria, she succeeds Sharon MacBeath for a four-year term.



Chief Human Resources Officer of the Société Générale Group since 2023, Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galas spent the majority of her career at Alstom, where she notably spearheaded the HR challenges related to the integration of Bombardier Transportation.



Coface's board of directors maintains an unchanged composition of 10 members, six of whom are independent.