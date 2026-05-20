Considered an independent director under AFEP-MEDEF criteria, she succeeds Sharon MacBeath for a four-year term.
Chief Human Resources Officer of the Société Générale Group since 2023, Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galas spent the majority of her career at Alstom, where she notably spearheaded the HR challenges related to the integration of Bombardier Transportation.
Coface's board of directors maintains an unchanged composition of 10 members, six of whom are independent.
Coface SA is one of the world's leaders in credit insurance. The group provides solutions to companies designed to protect them against the risk of financial default by their debtors, as part of the management of their accounts receivable, on both their domestic and export markets. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- credit insurance and related services (81.1%);
- surety insurance (9.9%);
- credit management services (5.1%);
- factoring services (3.9%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (20.6%), Mediterranean and Africa (30%), Northern Europe (19.8%), Central Europe (9.1%), North America (9.1%), Asia/Pacific (7%), and Latin America (4.4%).
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Investor
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Global
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ESG MSCI
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