Caisse des dépôts et consignations (CDC) has notified the AMF that it indirectly crossed above the 5% threshold of Coface's share capital and voting rights on June 4, following the receipt by CNP Assurances of shares held as collateral.

The public financial institution specified that it holds, through CNP Assurances and CDC Croissance, 9,050,968 Coface shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 6.03% of the credit insurer's capital and voting rights.