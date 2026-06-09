Coface SA is one of the world's leaders in credit insurance. The group provides solutions to companies designed to protect them against the risk of financial default by their debtors, as part of the management of their accounts receivable, on both their domestic and export markets. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - credit insurance and related services (81.1%); - surety insurance (9.9%); - credit management services (5.1%); - factoring services (3.9%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (20.6%), Mediterranean and Africa (30%), Northern Europe (19.8%), Central Europe (9.1%), North America (9.1%), Asia/Pacific (7%), and Latin America (4.4%).