The Caisse des dépôts et consignations (CDC) has notified the AMF that it indirectly crossed below the 5% threshold of Coface's capital and voting rights on June 8, following the return of Coface shares held as collateral by CNP Assurances.

The public financial institution specified that it holds, through CNP Assurances and CDC Croissance, 6,649,968 Coface shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 4.43% of the capital and voting rights of the credit insurance company.