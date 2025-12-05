Cogelec: Legrand's public tender offer declared compliant by the AMF

The AMF has declared the simplified public tender offer (OPAS) filed by Société Générale on behalf of Legrand for Cogelec shares to be compliant. Further information will be published to announce the timetable.



The initiator irrevocably undertakes to acquire, at a unit price of €29, all 2,065,261 existing Cogelec shares that it does not directly or indirectly hold, representing 23.21% of the company's capital.



It intends to request, within three months of the closing of the offer, and if the necessary conditions are met, the implementation of a mandatory withdrawal, in exchange for compensation of €29 per share.