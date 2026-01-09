As a reminder, following the completion of its tender offer for Cogelec shares, which closed on December 19, 2025, Legrand France held 8,713,213 shares, amounting to 97.92% of the capital and at least 98.69% of the voting rights of this specialist in building access control.

The initiator has therefore decided to implement a mandatory buyout for the shares not tendered by minority shareholders. Trading remains suspended pending the completion of this operation.