Cogelec: Mandatory Buyout of Shares Set for January 21
The AMF has announced that the mandatory buyout of Cogelec shares will take place on January 21, 2026, at a net price of 29 euros per share, free of all fees. This operation will concern 184,835 shares, representing 2.08% of the company's capital and up to 1.30% of its voting rights.
Published on 01/09/2026 at 10:15 am EST
The initiator has therefore decided to implement a mandatory buyout for the shares not tendered by minority shareholders. Trading remains suspended pending the completion of this operation.