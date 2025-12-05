The French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) has announced that the simplified public tender offer (OPAS) for Cogelec shares, submitted by Société Générale on behalf of Legrand France, will be open from December 8 to December 19, 2025, inclusive.

The initiator has made an irrevocable commitment to acquire, at a unit price of 29 euros, all 2,065,261 existing Cogelec shares that it does not directly or indirectly own, representing 23.21% of the company's capital.

Legrand France also intends to request, within three months following the close of the offer and if the necessary conditions are met, the implementation of a mandatory squeeze-out procedure, with compensation set at 29 euros per share.