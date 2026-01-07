Cogra Reports 20% Increase in Revenue for First Half

Cogra posted revenue of €22.6 million for the first half of 2025-26, marking a 20.2% year-on-year increase, including second-quarter revenue of €12.7 million, up by 23.3%.

At the start of the heating season, in a normalized market environment, Cogra effectively reduced the inventory built up in previous years, while managing its production tools to meet demand throughout the winter.



"This momentum reflects Cogra's return to its strong historical performance and the solid relationships established with its diverse customer base," commented the wood pellet producer regarding its half-year results.



With the market now normalized, Cogra states that it is approaching the fiscal year on a stronger footing. Backed by its integrated model, the company aims in 2025-26 to "return to profitable growth and a path of sustainable value creation."