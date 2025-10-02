A federal judge in New Jersey has authorized limited legal action against Coinbase, which its shareholders accuse it of concealing major regulatory and financial risks. The complaint specifically targets statements by executives suggesting that SEC proceedings were unlikely, while downplaying the possibility of customer asset losses in the event of bankruptcy.

Judge Brian Martinotti dismissed claims based on collective statements, such as certain press releases, but upheld those attributed to identified officials. "When sufficient individualization of the facts is provided for each defendant, the claims should be maintained," he emphasized in his 59-page decision.

The class action is being brought by the Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden and concerns shareholders who held securities between April 2021 and June 2023. This period includes the 12% drop in the stock price following the SEC's announcement of legal action in June 2023, and the 26% drop in May 2022 following the addition of new risk disclosures in regulatory filings. The SEC closed its case against Coinbase in February amid increased deregulation of cryptocurrencies.