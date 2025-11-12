Coinbase has formalized the transfer of its headquarters from Delaware to Texas, joining Tesla and SpaceX, which have already made this transition under the leadership of Elon Musk. In an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal, Coinbase's general counsel, Paul Grewal, criticized the recent unpredictability of court decisions in Delaware, arguing that the state no longer guarantees the legal stability that companies once sought.

This change is part of a broader movement, also followed by Dropbox, TripAdvisor, and the Andreessen Horowitz fund. The latter, like Coinbase, is currently facing a lawsuit in Delaware related to the crypto platform's IPO in 2021. A state judge's decision in January 2024 to cancel Elon Musk's $56bn compensation plan at Tesla has catalyzed a re-evaluation of Delaware's status as the jurisdiction of choice for companies.

Texas now appears to be an attractive alternative, notably thanks to a new law that limits shareholder lawsuits against executives for breach of fiduciary duty. This legal realignment comes amid a broader strategic and political repositioning of Coinbase, whose CEO Brian Armstrong is financially supporting Donald Trump's presidential campaign, alongside Elon Musk.