The crypto exchange's stock is treading a fine line. After a turbulent run, it is now testing a critical support zone that could dictate its short-term direction.

Coinbase has delivered impressive numbers despite a choppy trajectory. The stock gained 2.7% over the past month, is up 28.4% year-to-date, and has soared 105.6% over the past year. The rally underscores the sector’s speculative momentum but also its vulnerability to sudden reversals.

Technical signals remain mixed

The price sits above its 20- and 100-day moving averages, yet it lingers below the 50-day mark. This uneven setup highlights hesitation in the trend. Selling flows continue to dominate, weighing on sentiment and limiting rebound attempts.

Support and resistance draw the battle lines

The key support level lies at $298, with resistance capping the upside at $335. Between these thresholds, the stock is locked in consolidation, reflecting investor caution. As long as $298 holds, the bias remains cautious with upside limited by resistance. A decisive break below $298, however, would shift the picture and open the door to further downside.