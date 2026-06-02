The assets in question represent the first road-related acquisition in the country for the Bouygues subsidiary, which specializes in the construction and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban development.

Frauenrath's construction and recycling operations (road construction, urban development, circular economy) employ approximately 420 people across sites in Heinsberg (North Rhine-Westphalia) and Großröhrsdorf (Saxony), generating annual revenue of approximately 150 million euros (2025).

This latest acquisition follows Colas Rail's summer 2022 purchase of the Thuringia-based Hasselmann Group, a specialist in railway track and infrastructure construction. It enables Colas to 'establish a solid footprint in the heart of Europe and within the world's third-largest economy'.