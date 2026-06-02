Colas (Bouygues) completes acquisition of Frauenrath's operations in Germany

In accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed on March 19, and following regulatory approval from competition authorities, Colas has announced the completion, as of May 29, of the acquisition of the Frauenrath Group's road construction and recycling activities.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/02/2026 at 02:52 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The assets in question represent the first road-related acquisition in the country for the Bouygues subsidiary, which specializes in the construction and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban development.



Frauenrath's construction and recycling operations (road construction, urban development, circular economy) employ approximately 420 people across sites in Heinsberg (North Rhine-Westphalia) and Großröhrsdorf (Saxony), generating annual revenue of approximately 150 million euros (2025).



This latest acquisition follows Colas Rail's summer 2022 purchase of the Thuringia-based Hasselmann Group, a specialist in railway track and infrastructure construction. It enables Colas to 'establish a solid footprint in the heart of Europe and within the world's third-largest economy'.