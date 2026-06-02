Colas (Bouygues) completes acquisition of Frauenrath's operations in Germany
In accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed on March 19, and following regulatory approval from competition authorities, Colas has announced the completion, as of May 29, of the acquisition of the Frauenrath Group's road construction and recycling activities.
The assets in question represent the first road-related acquisition in the country for the Bouygues subsidiary, which specializes in the construction and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban development.
Frauenrath's construction and recycling operations (road construction, urban development, circular economy) employ approximately 420 people across sites in Heinsberg (North Rhine-Westphalia) and Großröhrsdorf (Saxony), generating annual revenue of approximately 150 million euros (2025).
This latest acquisition follows Colas Rail's summer 2022 purchase of the Thuringia-based Hasselmann Group, a specialist in railway track and infrastructure construction. It enables Colas to 'establish a solid footprint in the heart of Europe and within the world's third-largest economy'.
Bouygues SA is a diversified services group organized around four sectors of activity:
- construction (48.7% of net sales): construction and maintenance of transportation, leisure, and urban development infrastructures (57.2% of net sales; Colas; No. 1 worldwide for roads), building and public works activities concerning networks, electrical and thermal engineering, and facility maintenance (37.9%; Bouygues Construction), and real estate development (4.9%; Bouygues Immobilier);
- multi-technical services (32.7%; Equans);
- telecommunication (14.2%; Bouygues Telecom): mobile telephony, fixed telephony, Internet access, etc.;
- media (4%; TF1) ;
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (49.8%), European Union (14.6%), Europe (14.1%), North America (12.1%), Asia-Pacific (5.2%), Africa (2.9%), Central and South America (1%), and Middle East (0.3%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.