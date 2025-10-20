TotalEnergies and Colas, a Bouygues subsidiary specializing in transport infrastructure, have announced that they are renewing their partnership for three years to jointly accelerate the decarbonization of construction activities in France and internationally.



This partnership focuses on the large-scale deployment of multi-energy solutions such as the supply of biofuels (HVO) and the power supply of construction sites via batteries, replacing traditional generators.



It also covers the installation of electric charging infrastructure (powered by renewable electricity) for the Colas fleet, and the development of Colas' existing land assets with the installation of solar power plants internationally.



Colas aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions (scopes 1 and 2) by 46.5% by 2030, and TotalEnergies plans to reduce the carbon intensity of the energy products sold to its customers by 25% compared to 2015 by 2030.