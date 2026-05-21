Colas, a subsidiary of Bouygues, has announced its selection by the Government of Ontario, Canada, to deliver the western section of the Bradford Bypass. The four-lane highway project is valued at 345 million euros.
The Bradford Bypass is a 16.3 km controlled-access highway connecting Highway 400 in Simcoe County to Highway 404 in York Region. The contract awarded to Colas covers a 6.5 km stretch between Highway 400 and Yonge Street.
Work is scheduled to commence in the coming weeks, with completion slated for 2030. The scope of the project includes the construction of new interchanges, a bridge replacement, and the creation of a direct connection to Highway 400.
The project is designed to significantly alleviate traffic congestion in York Region and Simcoe County, with estimated travel time savings of up to 35 minutes on certain routes. It is also expected to support approximately 2,200 jobs annually.
Bouygues SA is a diversified services group organized around four sectors of activity:
- construction (48.7% of net sales): construction and maintenance of transportation, leisure, and urban development infrastructures (57.2% of net sales; Colas; No. 1 worldwide for roads), building and public works activities concerning networks, electrical and thermal engineering, and facility maintenance (37.9%; Bouygues Construction), and real estate development (4.9%; Bouygues Immobilier);
- multi-technical services (32.7%; Equans);
- telecommunication (14.2%; Bouygues Telecom): mobile telephony, fixed telephony, Internet access, etc.;
- media (4%; TF1) ;
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (49.8%), European Union (14.6%), Europe (14.1%), North America (12.1%), Asia-Pacific (5.2%), Africa (2.9%), Central and South America (1%), and Middle East (0.3%).
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