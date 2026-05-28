These agreements, comprising five new contracts and two renewals, cover several geographical areas in Finland: Ylivieska, Lappeenranta, Orivesi, Raasepori, Veteli, and Pietarsaari for the 2026-2031 period, as well as Nummi for the 2026-2028 period. All contracts will take effect on October 1, 2026.

Destia will be responsible for gravel road maintenance, winter operations, and roadside environmental management in the designated areas. These services notably include the maintenance of green spaces, drainage systems, road signage, and equipment and structures along the routes. The objective is to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow year-round, despite demanding weather conditions.

The company will leverage its Winter Maintenance Management Center, which coordinates interventions based on near real-time meteorological data to optimize snow removal and road surface treatment. As Finland's leading provider of transport infrastructure maintenance, Destia currently manages 36 of the country's 79 regional road maintenance contracts.