Colas (Bouygues) secures seven contracts in Finland

Colas, a subsidiary of Bouygues, has announced that its unit Destia has won a tender for seven regional road maintenance contracts in Finland for the 2026-2031 period, representing a total value of approximately 76 million euros.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/28/2026 at 02:57 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

These agreements, comprising five new contracts and two renewals, cover several geographical areas in Finland: Ylivieska, Lappeenranta, Orivesi, Raasepori, Veteli, and Pietarsaari for the 2026-2031 period, as well as Nummi for the 2026-2028 period. All contracts will take effect on October 1, 2026.



Destia will be responsible for gravel road maintenance, winter operations, and roadside environmental management in the designated areas. These services notably include the maintenance of green spaces, drainage systems, road signage, and equipment and structures along the routes. The objective is to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow year-round, despite demanding weather conditions.



The company will leverage its Winter Maintenance Management Center, which coordinates interventions based on near real-time meteorological data to optimize snow removal and road surface treatment. As Finland's leading provider of transport infrastructure maintenance, Destia currently manages 36 of the country's 79 regional road maintenance contracts.